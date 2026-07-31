Climate change fueled devastating wildfires in France and Spain, "extremely scary" analysis finds

London, UK - Human-caused climate change made the devastating wildfires in France and Spain more likely, a rapid analysis by scientists has found.

Locals watch near Formariz during a wildfire in Zamora province, Spain, on July 29, 2026. © REUTERS

The assessment of the severe wildfires across the two countries since early July found that climate change – mainly caused by burning fossil fuels – made the blazes in France at least twice as likely and at least 20 times more likely in Spain.

The fires have burned huge areas of both countries, killing three people, destroying thousands of homes, and forcing more than 300,000 people to flee.

The researchers from the World Weather Attribution initiative, which specializes in attributing the role of climate change in extreme weather, examined the hot, dry, and windy conditions that fuel blazes, using historical weather observations and seeing how they have changed over time.

They found human-induced climate change made the fire-prone conditions at least twice as likely in southwestern France and at least 20 times as likely in central Spain – though they say these are conservative estimates.

And they warned that in today's climate, events this intense are expected to occur once every 20 years in southwestern France and once every six years in central Spain.