Coral scientists feeling "dread" as El Niño threatens dramatic bleaching

The arrival of a potentially powerful El Niño weather system this year could devastate coral reefs around the world already weakened by back-to-back rounds of bleaching, scientists warn.

Coral reefs could be at serious risk if a powerful El Niño weather system emerges this year. © LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Forecasters are increasingly convinced that this year will see a return of the weather phenomenon, and that it could be exceptionally strong.

El Niño, which occurs around every two to seven years, shifts normal weather patterns on land, bringing drought to some places and heavy rains elsewhere.

It is associated with warmer seawater and, in some places, reduced cloud cover, both of which are bad news for global coral reefs.

"Every global coral bleaching event has been during an El Niño year," said Clint Oakley, a coral scientist at Victoria University of Wellington.

He described feeling "dread, although not surprise", at the prospect of a strong El Niño, which could prove "serious and devastating for many reefs around the world".

Coral's survival depends on a special relationship with a kind of algae.

The algae reside in the structure built by corals, and in return produce nutrients for their host by photosynthesis.

But for reasons that still elude scientists, this arrangement falls apart when seawater warms too much, and the algae leave or are expelled.

The algae provide coral's characteristic colors, and their departure leaves behind a ghostly white structure that is gradually starving.