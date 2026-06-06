FIFA reverses course on controversial World Cup water policy

Los Angeles, California - FIFA said Friday it will allow fans to bring one "soft, plastic" disposable water bottle into World Cup venues after its ban on refillable bottles sparked an outcry.

FIFA has reversed its ban on refillable bottles at the World Cup after an outcry from soccer fans. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

"All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic 20 ounces, factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada," World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi, said in a video posted on FIFA's X account.

The announcement, which FIFA called a "clarification" of its water bottle policy, came two days after FIFA said that refillable water bottles wouldn't be allowed.

That was a change to their official stadium code of conduct that could force thirsty supporters to pay for bottled water.

FIFA justified the move on safety grounds, "to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

"Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums," FIFA said in a statement to AFP.

On Friday, FIFA said that those concerns remain valid.

Schirgi said that "fans will not be permitted to bring in hard-sided, reusable water bottles due to safety and security reasons," showing examples of bottles that will and won't be allowed.

Forecasters have warned that fans could face health risks from extreme heat at open-air venues during the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.