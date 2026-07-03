Record-breaking heat wave scorches July 4 festivities, World Cup events

Washington DC - A brutal heat wave hit peak temperatures across the East Coast on Friday, threatening World Cup matches and wreaking havoc on celebrations for America's 250th birthday.

A person is helped by first responders amid extreme heat along the National Mall in Washington DC on July 3, 2026, as high temperatures grip the East Coast ahead of Independence Day celebrations. © AMID FARAHI/AFP

With the heat index threatening to top 115 degrees, records could be broken in New York City, as extreme heat warnings blanketed the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

Combined with very humid air, the "feels like" temperature could reach 105 degrees in Boston, 112 degrees in Philadelphia, and 113 degrees in Washington DC.

"Numerous daily temperature records are expected today and Independence Day, with some consecutive-day, monthly, and all-time records possible," the National Weather Service said.

Hang Dang, a 76-year-old retiree, was not letting extreme temperatures deter her from attending celebrations in Washington for the 250th July Fourth anniversary.

"I came to the US in 1975 from Vietnam and... I was here for the bicentennial," Dang told AFP, noting she drove 12 hours from Florida to attend festivities.

"I said I've got to get back for the 250th because I don't think I'll make it to the 300th!" she joked as a Marine Corps Osprey aircraft hovered nearby.

In New York, the most populous US city, Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to "stay cool, stay vigilant and check in on your neighbors."

The city has transformed hundreds of public buildings into cooling centers, dispatched volunteers to check on vulnerable citizens, and extended the hours of swimming pools across the city.