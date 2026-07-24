Red Cross warns Venezuela earthquake recovery will take years: "Far from over"

Geneva, Switzerland - Recovering from the earthquakes in Venezuela will take years, the Red Cross said Friday, one month on from the June 24 disaster that killed more than 5,000 people.

Last month's twin earthquakes killed more than 5,000 people in Venezuela. © FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

"This disaster is far from over," said Scott Craig, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Health care, mental health support, and access to safe drinking water were the immediate priorities, he added, as many families were still relying on bottled water for drinking, cooking, and washing.

"Survivors are living with anxiety, fear, sadness and sleeplessness as they grieve relatives, homes, jobs and livelihoods lost," he told reporters in Geneva.

"More than 5,000 people are dead, close to 17,000 injured, and some 23,000 are still living in temporary shelters," he added.

"Health centers, schools, water systems, power, and sewerage were destroyed or badly damaged."

Thousands of people with chronic health conditions were still not getting regular treatment, threatening their health, he added.

The 7.5- and 7.2-magnitude earthquakes struck north of the capital Caracas, destroying hundreds of buildings, particularly in the hardest-hit state of La Guaira.

A month on, search efforts continue for bodies buried underneath rubble, but operations have evolved to focus on post-earthquake humanitarian aid and rebuilding.

Craig said that while in the immediate aftermath the focus had been on saving lives, now it was on caring for survivors.