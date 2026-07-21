Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef is at risk of total "ecosystem collapse!"

Cairns, Australia – On Tuesday, top scientists warned that Australia's Great Barrier Reef (GBR) is at a very high risk of extreme and widespread coral bleaching and complete "ecosystem collapse" due to this year's El Nino event.

Bleached and dead coral surround Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef, located 167 miles north of the city of Cairns. © AFP/David Gray

Often dubbed the world's largest living structure, the GBR stretches nearly 1430 miles along the coast of Australia and is a major tourism draw.

It was nearly listed as endangered earlier this month, the United Nations expressing "utmost concern" about mass coral bleaching and the impacts of climate change.

Morgan Pratchett, a marine conservation ecologist at Queensland's James Cook University, told the International Coral Reef Symposium in New Zealand that "extreme El Nino" posed a significant concern.

"It's not outside of the realm of possibility that the next major disturbance will lead to localized species extinctions… and widespread ecosystem collapse," Pratchett said.

This year's El Nino is expected to break records for its overall strength as it warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure, and rainfall patterns.

"It's a very high likelihood that we'll see very high severity and large-scale mass bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef," Pratchett said.