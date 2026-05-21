UN General Assembly passes resolution reinforcing nations' climate change obligations

New York, New York - The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution reinforcing states' obligations to combat climate change , a long-awaited move toned down under pressure from major greenhouse gas emitters.

Schoolchildren from the Suango Mele primary and secondary school, located in the village of Mele, north of the Vanuatu capital of Port Vila, hold signs calling out the impacts of climate change on July 24, 2025. © HILAIRE BULE / AFP

The General Assembly, driven by the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, previously asked the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on states' responsibility to honor their climate commitments.

The opinion issued last summer exceeded the expectations of climate advocates, with the court ruling it was "unlawful" for countries to neglect their climate commitments, opening the door to "reparations" for affected countries.

"The states and peoples bearing the heaviest burden are very often those who contributed least to the problem," said Vanuatu's ambassador to the UN, Odo Tevi, ahead of the vote.

"We are aware that some would prefer this assembly to say less or nothing at all...the harm is real, and it is already here."

The vote was 141 votes in favor and only eight against – uniting the US, Russia, and Iran, which are all major gas and oil exporters and sought to strike down the initiative.

To add momentum to the ICJ's non-binding opinion, on which courts around the world can nevertheless rely, Vanuatu presented a draft resolution in January aimed at putting it into practice.

But the text was altered significantly after negotiations among states, with climate change taking a back seat to national security or industrial interests in many countries.

The resolution welcomed the ICJ opinion "as an authoritative contribution to the clarification of existing international law" and calls on states to "comply with their respective obligations" to protect the climate.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the move in a statement Wednesday, commending the leadership of island leaders and "the young people whose moral clarity helped bring the world to this moment."

"This is a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science, and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis," Guterres said.