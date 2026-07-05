"Very dangerous" super typhoon nears US pacific islands, triggering emergency precautions

Hagåtña, Guam - People in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands are being moved to emergency evacuation centers and making last-minute preparations ahead of a "super typhoon " that will make landfall within hours.

Super Typhoon Bavi is set to batter Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands within hours, triggering evacuations across both US territories. © AFP/Mark Rabago

Super Typhoon Bavi is forecast to roar westwards over the US' Pacific island territories on Monday morning with winds of 160 miles per hour – equivalent to a category 5 hurricane – and gusts of up to 195 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service (NWS) called the typhoon "very dangerous," warning of "tropical storm force" winds from Sunday afternoon or evening and "catastrophic" damage near the system's center.

"Significant flooding from torrential rains, and coastal inundation are expected," the NWS said, with projected waves of up to 35 feet – the height of a 10-story building – creating "extremely dangerous" conditions at sea.

There were few cars on the roads in Guam on Sunday as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the island.

As she boarded up the windows of her eatery, 55-year-old Pinky Cubacub said she had lined up early on Saturday to buy $500 worth of plywood at a lumber store.

"I cannot afford to lose so many days. It hurts," she told the AFP. "Because I just started, whatever we're making right now is just for rent, utilities, and my people, and supplies. I don't even pay myself yet."

Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are on the ground in Guam, having stocked its distribution center with 290,000 gallons of water, 1.2 million meals, 6,700 cots, and 90 generators.