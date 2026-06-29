Three firefighters killed as blazes rage along Utah-Colorado border

Washington DC - Three firefighters have died battling fierce blazes along the Utah-Colorado border, driven by high temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity.

High temperatures and strong winds have led to a dangerous fire season (file photo). © Unsplash/@mattpalmer

Dangerous weather conditions are compounding a fire season made worse by historically low snowpack, with more than a dozen blazes burning across hundreds of thousands of acres in the two states.

Five firefighters were trapped in a fire over the weekend, with three losing their lives and two others treated for burn injuries, the US Wildland Fire Service said in a statement.

"The US Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind," the agency added, per NBC News.

"Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox announced a ban on fireworks during the upcoming July 4 holiday, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency to support fire response efforts.

"Wildfire conditions remain critical for the Southwest and portions of the Great Basin through Monday," the National Weather Service said in an update.