American doctor who got Ebola in DR Congo to be treated in Germany

Berlin, Germany - Germany is preparing to admit and treat a US doctor who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the current deadly outbreak, the German health ministry told AFP on Tuesday.

A health worker administers an Ebola vaccine shot in the Bulape health zone in the central Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 13, 2025. © IMAGO / Xinhua

The patient was named as medical missionary Dr. Peter Stafford, who lives in DRC with his wife Rebekah, also a doctor, and their four young children, by the Christian missionary organization Serge.

"US authorities have requested assistance from the German government in treating a US citizen who contracted Ebola in Congo," a German health ministry spokesperson said.

"Preparations are currently underway to admit and treat the patient in Germany," the spokesperson added, without saying where and when the patient would be treated.

"In Germany, there is a nationwide network of experts for the management and care of patients with diseases caused by highly pathogenic agents."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said Monday that the American had contracted the virus following exposure related "to their work" in DRC and had tested positive late Sunday.