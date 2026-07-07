HHS announces major investment in addiction, overdose, and mental illness programs
Washington DC - The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it is making more than $281 million available for addiction, overdose, and mental illness programs.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the HHS, announced the funding boost in a press release on Monday, revealing it will provide financing for at least 15 grant programs.
Funds will be aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's Great American Recovery Initiative, an executive order he issued in January to tackle the US' addiction and substance use crisis.
SAMHSA's funding will be used to expand access to behavioral health services such as substance use disorder treatment, overdose prevention, mental health and suicide prevention, first responder training, and more.
"President Trump's Great American Recovery Initiative is putting recovery into action," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a statement.
"We are investing more than $281 million through 15 grant programs to expand treatment, strengthen recovery services, prevent overdose, and equip communities with the tools they need to save lives, restore families, and Make America Healthy Again."
HHS aims to reduce reliance on antidepressants
In the press release, SAMHSA unveiled a list of the grants it will fund. Special focus – $68.2 million – will be put on Medication-Assisted Treatment for prescription drug and opioid addiction. More than $40 million will be given to the National Child Traumatic Stress initiative to assist in the treatment of traumatized youth.
The new anti-addiction and mental health funding comes amid a push by the HHS to reduce Americans' reliance on antidepressants, which it claims are being over prescribed.
"By investing in evidence-based programs and community partnerships, we can help save lives, improve outcomes, and strengthen the health and well-being of people across the country," said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll on Monday.
Cover photo: AFP/Ken Cedeno