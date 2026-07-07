HHS announces major investment in addiction, overdose, and mental illness programs

Washington DC - The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it is making more than $281 million available for addiction, overdose, and mental illness programs.

The new funding comes amid repeated attacks by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on antidepressants. © AFP/Ken Cedeno

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the HHS, announced the funding boost in a press release on Monday, revealing it will provide financing for at least 15 grant programs.

Funds will be aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's Great American Recovery Initiative, an executive order he issued in January to tackle the US' addiction and substance use crisis.

SAMHSA's funding will be used to expand access to behavioral health services such as substance use disorder treatment, overdose prevention, mental health and suicide prevention, first responder training, and more.

"President Trump's Great American Recovery Initiative is putting recovery into action," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a statement.

"We are investing more than $281 million through 15 grant programs to expand treatment, strengthen recovery services, prevent overdose, and equip communities with the tools they need to save lives, restore families, and Make America Healthy Again."