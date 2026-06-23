Kenya halts US Ebola quarantine facility after deadly protests

Nairobi, Kenya - Kenya has ordered a halt to preparations for a US-run Ebola quarantine facility, the health minister told a court Tuesday, after being held in contempt for ignoring a previous stop-work order.

People seek for help next to a protester seriously injured by Kenyan police during a demonstration against a US Ebola quarantine center on June 9, 2026. © LUIS TATO / AFP

Kenyans have strongly opposed the plan, and deadly protests have taken place since the facility was announced in May for potential US citizens evacuated from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is grappling with a major Ebola outbreak.

It has been constructed at Laikipia Air Base, about 125 miles from the capital, Nairobi, with some 50 isolation beds and was expected to be managed by US medical staff.

Kenya's government ignored a previous order by the high court to stop work on the site.

Rights groups had petitioned the court, saying the facility was being developed secretly and without consultation.

On Monday, the court said health minister Aden Duale was held in contempt for failing to respond to the order and should appear for sentencing.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and apologized, saying: "I have directed the immediate and complete cessation of any intended construction, site preparation, or related activities concerning the Laikipia Air Base facility pending the hearing and determination of the substantive petition or until further orders of this court."

Three people have been killed by Kenyan police in demonstrations near the facility in Laikipia.

Kenya has never recorded a case of Ebola, and many oppose bringing potential carriers of the highly contagious disease into the country.