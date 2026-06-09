Kenyans arrested protesting Ebola center for US citizens

Nanyuki, Kenya - Several Kenyans were arrested on Tuesday in the latest protests against an Ebola quarantine center being built for US citizens in a tourist town.

A protester reacts while being arrested by Kenyan police officers during a demonstration against a US-built Ebola quarantine center slated to begin operations at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki on June 9, 2026. © LUIS TATO / AFP

The center at Laikipia Air Base in the town of Nanyuki, under the shadow of Mount Kenya, is set to quarantine Americans arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is battling a major Ebola outbreak.

Kenya has never recorded a case of Ebola, and many oppose the idea of bringing potential carriers of the highly contagious disease into the country.

Dozens gathered near the air base, some wearing protective equipment and carrying a coffin with "Ebola" written on it.

AFP journalists saw several people arrested by police, who also fired tear gas to disperse the small crowds.

"We don't have that disease in this country... they are bringing a virus into our country," said Zipporah Wachira (30).

The center is due to have 50 isolation beds and be managed by US staff, and was nearing completion late last week.

It had already sparked protests on June 1. Rights groups said two people died, though the circumstances of their deaths remain unclear.