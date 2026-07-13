Second Ebola-infected US citizen flown to Germany for treatment

Frankfurt, Germany - A second US citizen infected with Ebola has been flown to Germany for treatment, roughly two months after the first US patient arrived in the country, German health authorities said.

Volunteers put on their personal protective equipment before recovering the body of a child, presumed to have died of Ebola virus disease, in Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 11, 2026. © BENEDICTION MURHABAZI / AFP

The patient landed at Frankfurt Airport overnight and was taken to a university hospital in the western city of Frankfurt, a spokesperson for Germany's Health Ministry told dpa early on Monday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously said the person affected was a US citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The person tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which is currently circulating in the country. It was initially unclear whether the patient was a man or a woman.

Ebola is a contagious and potentially fatal disease that can spread through direct contact and exposure to bodily fluids.

The latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been particularly difficult to contain, partly because there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the Bundibugyo strain.

The first US patient infected with Ebola, a doctor, arrived in Germany in May and was admitted to Berlin's Charité hospital. Doctors said the patient's condition had at one point been life-threatening, particularly during the transfer from Africa to Germany. The patient was discharged after around two weeks of treatment.