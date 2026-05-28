US allocates additional $80 million to tackle Ebola crisis

Washington DC - The US announced Thursday that it was allocating an additional $80 million to help combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The US has allocated an additional $80 million in efforts to tackle the ongoing Ebola crisis. © BADRU KATUMBA / AFP

The Trump administration has faced criticism from the Democratic Party and NGOs over its response to the crisis, which comes after the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the dismantling of the USAID aid agency.

With the new funding, total US aid amounts to $112 million since the outbreak began, the State Department said in a press release.

"The US government continues a comprehensive and coordinated response to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source to protect the American people and prevent further international spread," it added.

The funds will pay for protective equipment for healthcare workers, regional border screening, test kits, and other needs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed on Wednesday to keep Ebola out of the US.