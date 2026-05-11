US citizen tests positive for the hantavirus as Spain says it took "all measures" to stop the spread

Madrid, Spain – After French and US nationals tested positive for the hantavirus on Monday, Spain said it took "all measures" to prevent the hantavirus from spreading from cruise ship evacuees.

The MV Hondius, the ship at the center of the deadly hantavirus outbreak, heads to the Netherlands on Monday. © JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

A complex evacuation and repatriation operation from the Canary Islands on Sunday flew out 94 passengers and crew of 19 different nationalities from the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, which had been at the center of an international alert after three passengers died.

Medical teams escorted travellers to an airport on Tenerife under close supervision and following thorough sanitary checks.

But since both French and US authorities have reported positive hantavirus tests from one of each of their evacuees.

"From the start, all the measures adopted have aimed at cutting the possible chains of transmission... all measures for prevention and control of transmission have been applied," the Spanish health ministry said in a statement.

Per the statement, the French patient "started to feel unwell during the flight and not while she was on the ship."

The ministry also said the US citizen who tested positive "did not show symptoms when they were in Cape Verde," where the MV Hondius stopped before reaching the Canary Islands.

"However, the US authorities have decided to treat the case as positive. For that reason, they requested a separate evacuation, which was carried out in a separate boat."