White House refused to allow return of Ebola-infected US doctor, report reveals

Washington DC - A new report reveals that Peter Stafford, the American doctor who was exposed to Ebola while working in the DRC, was sent to Germany because the White House refused to bring him back to the US.

An American doctor who was infected with Ebola while working in the DRC was sent to Germany after the White House resisted his expatriation to the US. © AFP/Jospin Mwisha

According to five people familiar with Stafford's eventual expatriation and treatment, the doctor ended up in Germany because the White House didn't want him to be brought to the US, a new Washington Post report reveals.

The resistance to his expatriation reportedly caused a significant delay not only in his eventual evacuation from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but also in his care as well.

This could have been potentially life-threatening for Stafford, as early recognition and treatment are crucial for recovery, and delays in advanced care can quickly lead to life-threatening symptoms and multi-organ failure.

It's unclear why the White House would have been against repatriation, especially seeing as Stafford is a US citizen, but it's not unprecedented for President Donald Trump.

In 2014, during the Obama administration, two US citizen Ebola patients were sent to Atlanta for treatment. Trump raged about the decision on X, declaring government officials "incompetent."

White House spokesperson Kush Desai denied the allegations in a statement to the Post, writing that "This is absolutely false and another reason why the Washington Post is no longer worth the paper it's printed on."

"The Trump administration's top and only concern is ensuring the health and safety of American citizens," he continued.