WHO pleads for more support to tackle DR Congo's devastating Ebola outbreak

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization called Tuesday for more support across to board to combat the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo, which is still outpacing response efforts.

A hygienist wearing personal protective equipment begins cleaning and disinfection operations at the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. © BENEDICTION MURHABAZI / AFP

The outbreak is the biggest ever to have hit the DR Congo, despite being declared less than three months ago.

"The outbreak is unfortunately still expanding beyond the capacity of the response," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.

"We need more support in terms of finances, but also other resources to scale up all areas of response: treatment capacity, field investigation teams, safe burial teams and community workers."

There have been 3,748 confirmed cases of Ebola in the DRC, including 1,657 deaths. A total of 708 patients have recovered, and there are 227 suspected cases under investigation.

A total of 17,000 contacts of cases are being monitored, with more than 80% of them receiving daily check-ups.

Though cases have been reported from five provinces, nearly 90% are in northeastern Ituri, with nearly all the rest in neighboring North Kivu.

Jasarevic said the response needed to focus on where the virus is spreading now, and where it might go next.