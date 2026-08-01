Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 1, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Your daily horoscope can tell you if the vibes are right for love and adventure this Saturday. Let the stars guide you: By following astrology, you may end up somewhere unexpected and exciting.

Your free horoscope for Saturday, August 1, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 1, 2026 © unsplash/ Anna Magenta Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you have the power to change your life. The question is: Do you dare embrace the changes you dream of? Wanting to be super fit requires sweat and persistence. Creating something of value takes time out from other important things. Reaching for the top demands sacrifice. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2026 Set goals that you are willing to reach! The stars are here to support you. Use your horoscope to hone your energy and figure out if today is the day for bold risks. Hitch your wagon to the stars – what are you waiting for?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your superior cheerleading skills are required. Someone in your circle needs you to pick them up. Turn up the charm at work or school, and the benefits will be all yours.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Cupid is sending arrows your way. Are you looking for a new love or to ignite an old flame? If you're unsure about your goals, talk to friends. Speaking the words works wonders!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You don't want to hear it, but Gemini, you can overdo it on a good thing. Group projects are not your favorite today. You may need to take a beat and do your own thing.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A friend needs your support. Don't overthink your words. Your presence is what matters. It's never a bad idea to invest in yourself.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Waiting around doesn't suit you. Now isn't the time for severe criticism. New energy is coming. Figure out a way to buy time. Don't lose your cool, Leo!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

So what if you've got the feels? Music moves the soul. Put on something you can bop to. Some say movement is medicine. Get yourself a groovy dose.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't spend your whole Saturday making pro and con lists. No decision is forever – you can always find a way to change. Choose and get on with the day.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Giving yourself a hug has real benefits, Scorpio. You'll show yourself love and stretch your back. Make that move – you'll hit two goals with one stone.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Well, aren't you cuter than a bow and arrow? Don't be surprised that everyone wants to flirt with you. You're oozing charisma! Your brooding makes you look cool, but it doesn't make you a great conversationalist.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't say no to that invitation unless you've got an exceptionally good reason. Nothing good comes from spending the day on the couch!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take the chance. Any change is good when you're feeling stuck. Let love and friends lift you. Don't tie your self-worth to your grades or feedback at work.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20