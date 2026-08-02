Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

The sun has a message for you this Sunday. Take a look at your daily horoscope. The stars have sage advice about your love life, work, and passions.

Your free horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2026 © unsplash/Vedrana Filipović How is your love life? Does it need a revamp? Some signs should be daring this Sunday. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waning moon moves from Pisces into Aries today. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, August 1, 2026 The sun is in Leo and abundance is in the air. That means both the Sun and the Moon are in fire signs. Bold energy is here; use it on the area of your life that needs extra attention: be it work, romance, finance, or studies. Your horoscope and astrology can help you use the wisdom of the stars positively and productively. Let the stars give you the support you need. They will give you space to dream.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Work. Eat. Sleep. Repeat. Aries, you've got to shake things up. That daily grind is wearing you down. What you need is something fun. Get out on the town.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Taking risks and trying new things keeps you strong and vibrant. You've got to set clear boundaries. At work, you've got to push for what you want.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Take time out to examine the first beautiful thing you see – and make sure it's not something on a screen. Notice the object's shape, textures, and color. As you let your eyes wander, breathe and try to find some peace.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

When things get tough, focus on taking one step at a time. Your boo loves you. They want you to express your affection. Remember, not even your best friend can actually read your mind. That means you have to ask for what you need.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The sun is on your side. Use this energy to invest in your future. What do you want to learn? What project deserves your attention? Spending time with the family is always a solid decision.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't get impatient because your desires aren't fulfilled at the snap of your fingers. Cuddle with loved ones. Physical touch is magical. A simple hug can move mountains.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Are you in the throes of passion? Enjoy this exciting romantic phase. Libra, you're pretty special, and you've got stellar ideas. Now is the time to move forward.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let insecurity keep you from pursuing your dreams. Failure is always a possibility, but not moving will get you nowhere. What are you waiting for?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You feel like you're just trudging through. Sag, what you need is a break and a recharge. Plan a vacation or take an extra nap. Even the wild need to rest.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've been too shut off. It's time to try something new. It can be something simple, like a unique food. The stars are calling for you to come out of your comfort zone.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Buckle up – the universe is sending you something unexpected! News at work, in love, or with your wealth and health is bound to surprise you today. You can ride this wave, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20