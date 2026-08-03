Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 3, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Will the Monday vibes have you feeling motivated or manic? Your daily horoscope can help you ride the waves of energy coming your way. The stars have sage advice about work, love, and wealth for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Your free horoscope for Monday, August 3, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/3/2026. © unsplash/Anna Magenta Happy Monday! The stars are aligned for some meditation on your personal life. What inner patterns no longer suit you? What habits are working? Not all reflection is about change; sometimes it's about celebrating where you are. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Chiron stations retrograde today, and the moon is waning in Aries. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2026 These celestial moves support releasing your personal pressure valve. Where have you been putting too much strain on yourself to reach perfection? Your daily horoscope can help guide you this Monday. What are you waiting for? Let the stars help you find your groove.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Hit the ground running this morning, Aries. Sprinting has power, but you've got a long road ahead. Pace yourself on the way to your goals. Remember to snack and hydrate.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Did you get caught up trying to smooth out every single wrinkle in your favorite work pants? Could you be projecting your worries? Perfection is an illusion. You're one beautiful bull. Your best is more than enough.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have the tendency to let your bold ideas carry you away. Plant your feet and take baby steps; you'll get to your goal faster that way. Keep an eye out for flirting opportunities. Venus is on your side.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can't read your lover's mind. Don't go assuming you know what's up. Ask questions, even if they're tough. Feeling stuck when it comes to the grind? Could learning a new skill be what you need?

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Celebrate what's working instead of harping on what's not. You're one shiny character; you've just got to find the right stage. Your love is looking for some attention. Leo, are you really giving enough? Don't let dreams pull you from everyday joys.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Not articulating your needs won't get you what you desire, be it cuddles or chances. You can't fix every bad habit with a snap of your fingers. Lean into your goals and go. What do you need to feel secure in your team?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Is fear holding you back at work or with your crush? Taking a risk is in your favor today, even if it goes sideways. The endeavor will pay back in spades. Love's in the air. Can you match that intensity?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Waking up on the wrong side of bed is hard, but you won't let that get to you. Treat yourself to something that tickles your senses. Love can be a risk, but it is also the very best gift. Exercise your heart: hug your favorite people.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Even if your sleep was fragmented, you have to get up and go. Nothing will help but moving forward, and maybe a coffee – or five. You can't stop thinking about that last big conversation or your pet project. Calming energy is coming later this week.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're buzzing and ready to do anything. Before you go running in every direction, take a beat to figure out where you want to head today. Work, lovers, and friends all want a piece of you. Where does your heart want to be today?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

So what if you can't stick to someone else's schedule? You prefer to move at your own pace. Conflicts at work require you to speak up. Don't ditch your work just because you're feeling blue. Remember your goals.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20