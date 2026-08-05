Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Can you feel the wild energy building this Wednesday? Your daily horoscope can help you ride the celestial waves that are coming your way. Are you ready to break out of your comfort zone?

Your free horoscope for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 8/5/2026. © unsplash/Ands Mahardika Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do you have radical care in your life? Turning towards the things you love can make all the difference. The stars can help you express what's in your heart. This Wednesday, the moon is waning in Taurus. This lunar phase may have some star signs yearning for stability. Do you have a routine or friends to lean on? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 3, 2026 The sun in Leo may lead to a craving for the limelight. What do you want these days: safety or adventure? Your horoscope for Wednesday, August 5, has the scoop on what the universe has in store for you. Get the inspiration you need for work, school, love, and adventure.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

The future is coming. Are you ready to release your main character energy? Tie up any loose ends this Wednesday. Show those in your community that you are always ready to lend a hand. You've got energy to spare.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

All that reflection has made you reclusive. Get out of your safe and cozy pasture. Shake things up. Try a new kind of delight. If you're cooking, use a new spice.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Check your balance before you just say yes to that adventure. You don't want a wild impulse to derail your savings. You've got plans, Gemini. People-pleasing is a bad habit that's due for breaking.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Steer clear of gossip today. That kind of tea won't soothe you, Cancer. You've hit information overload. Put yourself in time-out and just let all that tension go. You can learn something new another day.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Shining as bright as you do is hard work. Revamp your self-care. Take a day away from the limelight. Focus your efforts on chilling out and dreaming. A new bright idea is bound to appear.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

All those big thoughts don't help anyone if you don't articulate them, Virgo. Work might grind your gears today. Remember not to blow your top. Take a step back when things get too hot.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're building momentum daily. Over the next few days, you will be particularly resilient, both physically and mentally. Just watch for trip hazards. Those who go hard crash hard.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Submerge yourself in a body of water when you're feeling blue. To move on, focus on that passion project. Don't worry about other people's advice. It's your confidants that matter.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Watch out, Cupid is about to add spice to your love life. Can you handle the heat? Being able to lift heavy, both physically and emotionally, is a real skill. Just make sure you're warming up. A strain would really set you back.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

What's stopping you from doing the unexpected? You can step on the crack; you won't break your mother's back. You can't take any more of that one person's nagging. Let them know you've heard and understand their woes.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Before hitting send, do a double check. Mercury isn't in retrograde, but the vibes are ripe for careless mistakes. You can speak your mind.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20