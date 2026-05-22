Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 22, 2026

Are you ready to up your flirting game? This Friday boasts some exciting vibes! Your daily horoscope has the scoop about how the stars will move you.

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 22, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/22/2026. © 123RF / djvstock Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: it's Gemini season! The sun is now in the air sign of Gemini, which means it's time to dust off your social skills. Your free daily horoscope for Friday can tell you which area of life you should focus on changing. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 21, 2026 The moon is in Leo, which may give you an added confidence boost. Find out more about yourself, your destiny, and your future.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You'll master your tasks thanks to your good mood, intelligence, and courage. Obstacles at work may inspire some creative thinking.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't let go of your opinion, no matter what others say. Even though people believe in you, you sometimes feel dissatisfied and want more. Still, you should accept their support.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Forgiving the friend who let you down can be healing. Shake off the past.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Disagreements can lead to conflicts, and there's a lot at stake. Don't be reckless. Hold fast to your convictions.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You enjoy playing with fire. Just don't let a quick win convince you that rushing into things is a good idea. Think carefully and look before you jump in.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take some time to reflect. Should your motto be to live and let live?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now is a great time for talks and negotiations. Even if the sky is cloudy, things can change. Heed advice from your superiors.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Travel is good, it'll take your mind off things. Don't just jump into something long-term; think it through. A relationship isn't something to hold on to just because it feels safe.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

People can always rely on you, and that will get you real rewards. Roll up your sleeves, get going, and you'll hit the bull's eye.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Let your partner really spoil you. You know you can pamper them, too, right? You put your heart and soul into your job, and it shows.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep your feet on the ground. Don't let anyone talk you into something, especially financial matters. You've got a lot to look forward to professionally. There's no need to panic; things will get better.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20