By Jamie Grasse

Here's everything you need to know about Geminis, from the zodiac sign's dates, to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

Everything about Gemini: Traits, dates, compatibility, and celebs with the sign. © Collage: 123rf/peach123rf, ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Tolga Akmen / AFP, ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The Sun shines in Gemini from May 21 to June 20 each and every year. This period is also known as Gemini season. Gemini season 2024 promises to be a good one for everyone, regardless what zodiac sign they were born under. Communication may be suddenly become more easy breezy and open as the sun moves into this air sign. China Taiwan's president says he would be "happy" to talk with Trump despite risk to US-China relations TAG24's horoscopes can tell you more about what this season means for you.

Make sure you've got a handle on the basics so you can thrive this season, as it may be designated by its wild, free-flowing duality!

Gemini facts

Gemini is the third zodiac sign, after Aries and Taurus, and is associated with the element of air. This air sign's ruling planet is Mercury the messenger, meaning that communication is easy and key for these people. Those born under this sign can talk forever and go wherever the wind, or their interests, take them. Gemini is symbolized by the twins. This aptly signals this zodiac sign's dual nature and love of change.

Gemini traits

Geminis are very versatile signs and can be social butterflies. These airy peeps are always ready to go where the wind carries them. But what distinguishes them is their inquisitive nature. Paradoxes, duality, and contradictions are part of their soul and don't irk them at all – though they can drive their friends mad. Gemini's like to talk through every situation and understand each side and point of view. On the flip side, this sign can be a bit shifty, flighty, and unable to sit through long explanations. They're always looking to go on to the next adventure.

Who's compatible with Geminis?

This air sign can be a lot and hard to pin down, socially and romantically. We aren't saying Geminis are commitment-phobic, but it may take a special person or a partner open to polyamory to win over this one. Of the fire signs, Sagittarius is best able to keep up with Gemini's changing interests and hobbies. Libras are also super compatible with Geminis, as they like to get a grasp of the whole picture and talk through every situation. Gemini is also well matched with their fellow air sign Aquarius as these two value intellectual curiosity. That said, love can strike any sign. Even if compatibility is hard, passion can still thrive.

Which celebrities are Geminis?

Actor Chris Evans is also a Gemini. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP There are plenty of famous Geminis out there, and some really embrace the reigning idea of the sign: duality. There are Gemini actors, like Chris Evans and Angelina Jolie, who can do both comedy and drama. Then there's the celebrity turned President Donald Trump. Iran War Iran's Hormuz authority claims control of waters south of major UAE port Model Emily Ratajkowski, who can wow in any look, is also a proud Gemini.

2026 Gemini Season

Are you ready for Gemini season 2026? As soon as the sun moves into Gemini on May 21, many will be struck by a flood of new ideas. You might also want to talk to everyone.

When the sun is in this air sign, it's time to let your mind run wild. Dare to think outside the box and take notes. Even the strangest of ideas may lead to a wondrous new adventure.