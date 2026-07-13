Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 13, 2026

The planets have real pull. Use your daily horoscope to figure out how to handle all the vibes coming your way this Monday. Can you use this energy wisely?

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 13, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/13/2026. © 123rf.com/olgagriga You can banish heartache, frustration, and discouragement when you let help in. Cosmic assistance can work wonders. Astrology interprets the messages of the heavens and compiles them into your Astro-News. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is a sliver of light in Gemini before it moves into Cancer. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 12, 2026 This lunar energy is begging you to take a minute to consider your positions in love, work, and with your family. Are you happy? Your horoscope can offer a new way of looking at the world. Maybe all you need is a shift in perspective to give your love life a boost.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Give the others a fair chance, or they'll feel steamrolled. In your relationship, problems may be creeping in. Take a moment to reflect on your role, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You can't leave your family hanging. Find a solution with them, Taurus. Take off your rose-colored glasses when examining that new crush.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Admit it, you've lost track of the objective. Take time out to get a grip on what feels good. You've got to take care of yourself.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You refuse to give in until you've won everyone over. Just make sure to ask for help when you get stuck.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's better to act strategically and put your plans into action. You radiate strength and energy. Be careful not to overdo it. Be serious and don't make any wild moves.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Try to be reasonable, Virgo. You can't have it all. You've got to pick and choose. Bid the lazy bones adieu. You don't need them dragging you down.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You'll finally be able to wrap some stuff up. Just take the tasks as they come. You're in the flow; just don't get overloaded. Sparks could be spicing things up, Libra.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You want to be cuddled up in a loved one's arms. Focus on community; it's good for your soul and the environment.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You have your loved one's full attention, so don't go slinking into your comfort cave. It drives them mad when you hide in your own shell.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stay away from complainers; they will suck out all your enthusiasm. It's a good time to be cautious with your money. Think before you go spending big amounts.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You and your boo aren't seeing eye to eye. It's okay to be mad at each other. Get the negativity out and trust that you'll find your way back to each other.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20