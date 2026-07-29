Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

It's a full moon this Wednesday. Are you feeling feral or recharged? Use your daily horoscope to get the scoop on the lunar energy coming your way.

Your free horoscope for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 7/29/2026. © unsplash/Altınay Dinç This Wednesday boasts the full moon of July, also known as the Buck Moon. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what's something wondrous you've completed? Full moons can bring goals full circle. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 July's full moon shines in the rebellious and caring sign of Aquarius. This lunar energy should remind you that even in the most difficult situations, you can choose to be kind. Your horoscope for Wednesday knows if Eros is about to strike or if Lady Luck is sending you the best kind of vibes. What are you waiting for? Let the stars build you up!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're developing more self-confidence, power, and strength than ever before. Your emotions are a roller coaster. That's okay, as you prefer a wild ride most days.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll beat out those who rely on only their wits because you put in the work. Taurus, if you're not feeling your best, take time out to rest. Your will is sometimes stronger than your body.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Luckily, your work boasts variety. Productivity is smiled on today. Don't let private matters distract you. What counts now is your commitment, and you're locked in, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's alright to get your charisma from caffeine. Just, maybe, don't make it a regular crutch. Have you been watching your spending, or will your bank balance shock you?

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Do you have that summertime sadness? Shake it off, you beautiful lion. Go out on the town. Talk to your family or loved ones. Joy can be found in the darnedest of things. You've just got to look.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You've got the scoop on all the drama in your friend group. Make sure you don't go spilling the beans too soon. You wouldn't want any of your loves to turn against you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

New doors will open for you at work and maybe in love. Are you going to walk through? Don't make other people's problems your own.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Watch it, you're acting like a bull in a china shop. Scorpios have grace and cool; remember that when your blood starts to boil. Use your words to get your way at work and in love. You radiate power.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Can't sleep? Channel that insomnia into a project or figuring out what's been eating at you. Sometimes the full moon is for creativity and not zzzs.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Fight bravely for your convictions, and you’ll succeed. Self-doubt is the ultimate enemy. Five minutes of picking up really does make a difference.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Are you looking for a new hobby or sport? Take time out for your friends. Relationships of every sort require cultivation and care.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20