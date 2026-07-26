Grandma hobby horoscope: the new craft your star sign needs to pick up

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York – Granny hobbies are all the rage. They're good for your body, mind, and soul. Let the stars and the grandma hobby horoscope help you choose your next craft.

Gramdmacore is in. What hobby suits you according to the stars. © Collage: unsplash/new york public libary & unsplash/david viches & unsplash/ vincent dorig & unsplash/ zoe richardson Knit, pearl, knit, pearl — when a task becomes repetitive, almost part of your body, your mind can explore. Studies have shown that people with "grandma" hobbies — like puzzling, gardening, knitting, cooking, quilting — live longer than their peers. What are you waiting for? It's time for grandma core. Viral Video of the Day Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2026: Hotel room tour takes hilarious turn after surprise stranger encounter! You've got enough bad habits from doomscrolling to indulging in way too many yummies. Pick up a new hobby that will soothe your restless body and mind. This horoscope will help match you to the hobby you should take up according to the stars. What are you waiting for?

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Mahjong

At heart, you're a gambling grandma. You like challenges of all shapes and sizes. Cool Mahjong tiles feel good in your hands; they are a balm to your inner fire. Plus, there's nothing better than beating the pants off of your friends with scathing strategy and a grin.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Jam making

You like a slow burn in love and activities. Jam making requires patience, which you have loads of. What's more, this making requires you to squish unwanted feelings while mashing and macerating fruit. Preserves are good for the soul, sticky sweet and luxurious. Get canning.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Embroidery

Embroidery isn't just for spinsters and grannies these days. Get a kit for a throw pillow with a political sentiment, "F the patriarchy." Classic designs will also do the trick. Punch through fabric, wrap thread around your needle, pull tiny knots into place. You'll find that as you create something beautiful, your worries melt away.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Model building

You know how the world should work. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with your perfect plan. Don't lose heart. Put your ideas into action with miniatures and model building. Make your little world; just do it in the basement or in a corner. Once it's perfect, everyone is sure to admire your vision and care for the details.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Jigsaw puzzling

Fire signs like you do things in bursts. And Leos like to win. Luckily, jigsaw puzzles are built on a piece-by-piece development. Celebrate finding the spot for every bit. Time will fly as you pore over tiny pieces, and even your egoistic tendencies will give way to collaborative peace.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Herb gardening

You fancy yourself a witch. If you plant seeds and cultivate them with the same care as your to-do lists and Excel sheets, they'll thrive. Don't worry over them too much. Plants require positivity. Once ready for consumption, you can brew teas from your magical greens. What's not to like? Then at the next potluck you can smugly say, "I made this pesto through and through."

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Quilting

A repeating pattern soothes your sometimes overthinking soul. Quilting will test you and your cutting accuracy, your sewing skills, and your ability to sit still. This is a project to come back to over and over again, like a security blanket. It has so many steps, layers, stitches, and padding. Is there anything better than piecing all the bits together? It's problem-solving in real time.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Crocheting

Life is complex enough. You need a hobby that allows you to dream: Crochet. The basics are easy, as are the tools: yarn and a hook. While you play with string, you can develop plans that no one would ever expect. You like the juxtaposition between soft yarn and your brooding core.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Soap making

Following a recipe is your jam, but you also are all about your own creativity. Soap making is just like cooking but with a mold. You use the base and then can add your own twist. You could even make soap in the weird scent of your wildest dreams. Licorice, citrus, or some other controversial smell.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Crossword puzzles

Any chance to show off your smarts and you're there. Make solving crosswords part of your morning routine. Drink your coffee and collect little wins. Bonus points if you get your love to puzzle with you. Better yet, best them with your wits.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Knitting

Admit it, you’re always worried about being cold, even in the summer. Banish those fears one stitch at a time: take up knitting. Start now, and by the time the temp actually drops, you’ll be able to snuggle up in the scarf you’ve made all on your own. Who knows, you might even find yourself looking for sage wisdom among your elders or a knitting circle.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Beading