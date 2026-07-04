Summer Fashion Horoscope 2026: Add some spice!

New York, New York – Your summer fashion horoscope has the scoop on what you need to jump into to boost your mood and look super good. Summer 2026 fashion is all about showing off your personality. Let the stars help get you ready.

Summer 2026 fashion is all about showing off your personality. The stars know what you need. © Unsplash/Akevsery Summer 2026 fashion is all about finding the joy in getting dressed. Ask yourself: What makes you feel fabulous? Is it loafers with fun socks? Or is it silky balloon pants paired with a T-shirt? The trends are mixed and a little weird this season, with looks ranging from sport shorts to fancy scarf shirts. Israel-Palestine Lebanese President urges US to "keep standing" by his country The sheer abundance of cool looks can make choosing a chore. But with the help of the stars, looking stellar is easy. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Use your star sign to find a signature look for summer 2026!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Soccer Jersey

Competition might as well be your middle name. You love a clash of any sort and sports. Make it clear who you're rooting for by wearing your team's jersey on repeat. This summer, it counts as high fashion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pastel Pink

Everyone always praises your practicality, but you've got more going on. Light pink is a challenge to wear when eating ice cream, but it looks good clean and sweet. You know you're one sweet bull. Show off your softer side this Summer 2026.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Scarf styling

You're always fluttering, and scarves look great in the breeze. Besides, you love the sensual feel of light fabric rippling against your skin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Oversized handbag

It's no secret that you've got baggage, Cancer. What you need this summer is a big bag to pack your feelings and stuff into. Use the summer to sort through the tough stuff. Embrace your emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Uneven hem skirt

Balance? Who needs it? You want a light breeze on at least one leg at all times. Plus, you've been working out and want to show off those gains.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Something Crocheted

Finally, your secret granny hobby has become high fashion! Hobby Summer 2026! Make a cute crochet bucket hat, bandana, or bikini and wear it with pride. Or buy one if you're too busy plotting and planning your perfect summer getaway.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Lace edging

If you could, you'd pull a little whimsy and romance into every bit of your life. Adding a lace trim to your summer wardrobe makes sense. Brush your fingers along that lace when the world gets heavy and dream of beautiful things.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Button up

You've got the sides you show and those you'd rather keep buttoned up. Besides, layers speak to you. A button-down is right for every situation. It'll keep you comfy in cold, air-conditioned rooms, and keep the sun from burning your sensitive ego and skin.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Chartreuse

You enjoy a polarizing joke and love a provoking fashion choice. Pair your bucket hat with a chartreuse t-shirt or skirt. Joy for you is playing with extremes. Lean into your instincts and wear a color that's neither green nor yellow. It's vibrant just like you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sport shorts

Be honest, you value clothing that allows you to sweat and move. Luckily for you, individuality is the name of the game this season, and soccer fever is in vogue. Sport shorts and a nice shirt will even fly at the nice family dinner you were hoping to avoid.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Balloon pants

Make sure your balloon pants billow like your big dreams of circumventing the world in a hot air balloon. You're an idealist, Aquarius, and think everything would be better if people dared to believe in a better world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Polo Shirt