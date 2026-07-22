Teen plaintiff in social media addiction lawsuit makes bombshell move in Meta case

Los Angeles, California - A teenager has withdrawn his lawsuit against Meta, his lawyers announced Wednesday, closing out a closely watched case over social media 's harms to children's mental health without a trial.

A lawsuit against Meta has been dropped by a teenage plaintiff, who claimed compulsive social media use contributed to anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The withdrawal ends the case days before it was due to go before a Los Angeles jury on July 27 – a trial that would have made Meta the sole defendant after YouTube, TikTok, and Snap reached confidential settlements.

The plaintiff, identified by his initials R.K.C., is a teenager from Florida who claims compulsive social media use contributed to anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts for which he continues to receive treatment.

His case was selected as a bellwether to help resolve thousands of similar lawsuits across the country.

A first bellwether trial concluded in March, when a Los Angeles jury ordered Meta and Google to pay a 20-year-old woman, K.G.M., $6 million – a historic first.

"R.K.C. came into this process wanting to hold social media companies accountable and push for changes to protect young people like himself. He did that," attorneys Emily Jeffcott and Rahul Ravipudi said in a joint statement.

"In light of the overall successful result of the litigation and his concerns about enduring a grueling weeks-long trial, he has elected to withdraw his claims against Meta," they added.

"He's ready to close this chapter and focus on his recovery and engage in therapy as he aspires to have a normal life."

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement: "Days after settling with other social media companies, the plaintiff dropped his case against Meta, the only remaining defendant, without receiving any payment."

"The claims never held up, and this outcome makes clear that we will not back away from defending ourselves against baseless lawsuits."