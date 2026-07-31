ExxonMobil reveals how much profits have surged amid Iran war

Spring, Texas - ExxonMobil's second-quarter profits more than doubled to $14.5 billion on surging oil prices and refining margins due to the Middle East war , the company reported on Friday.

Vehicles pass an ExxonMobil gas station in Rosemead, California. © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The results come on the heels of massive profits reported by other petroleum giants in the aftermath of Iran's virtual shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

With revenues of $116 billion, up 42%, ExxonMobil pointed to higher oil prices as a factor but described the level as "within historical ranges," citing the effects of reduced refining capacity and crude inventory releases as offsets that kept crude prices from rising more.

But refining margins, the profit from gasoline and other products minus crude oil costs, "reached record levels in the quarter," ExxonMobil said in prepared remarks that cited a nearly 9% drop in global capacity because of war-related dislocations.

"The market environment was clearly supportive. But market conditions alone do not explain results," said the company, which also touted "reliable operations, optimization in advantaged assets and high-value products across our businesses."

While the effects from the war mostly benefited ExxonMobil, damage to key liquefied natural gas assets in Qatar dented output.