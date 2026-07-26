Iran accuses Ukraine of deadly attack on ship in Caspian Sea

Tehran, Iran - Iran accused Ukraine on Saturday of attacking one of its merchant vessels in the Caspian Sea, killing a sailor and wounding another, and warned it would not leave the incident unanswered.

Iran has accused Ukraine of of attacking one of its merchant vessels in the Caspian Sea. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The accusation came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea against vessels involved in transporting military cargo involving Iran, underscoring the increasingly international dimensions of the war with Russia.

Iran's foreign ministry said the attack on Saturday morning caused the ship "to explode, killing one sailor and injuring another," according to the official IRNA news agency.

The Islamic republic "has never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," it asserted.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media that armed forces had achieved "very strong results with long‑range strikes in the Caspian Sea – including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship."

Ukraine's intelligence services, for their part, reported on Telegram that drone attacks had been carried out against "cargo vessels under international sanctions that were used to transport military cargo between Iran and Russia."

According to Iranian state television, the foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires in Tehran on Saturday to protest this "hostile and criminal act."