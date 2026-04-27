Iran FM blames US for failure of peace talks due to "excessive demands" as Putin vows support
Saint Petersburg, Russia - Iran's top diplomat blamed Washington on Monday for the failure of Middle East peace talks during a visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin promised him Moscow's support in ending the war.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Saint Petersburg as part of a whirlwind diplomatic tour, having sandwiched a trip to Oman in between two visits to main mediator Pakistan.
Islamabad hosted the first and only round of unsuccessful US-Iran talks, and Araghchi's visit had fanned hopes for fresh negotiations over the weekend, until US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
"The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands," Araghchi said Monday.
Trump told Fox News that if Iran wanted talks, "they can call us" – though he has said the cancellation does not signal a return to hostilities.
Following their meeting, Putin and Araghchi both voiced their commitment to their countries' "strategic relationship."
Putin vows support for Iran in war against US
Putin told Iran's top diplomat that Moscow would do everything it could to help secure peace in the Middle East during the visit.
"For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible," Russian state media quoted Putin as telling Araghchi.
Putin also hailed "how courageously and heroically the people of Iran are fighting for their independence and sovereignty," the TASS news agency reported.
"Russia, just like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship," the Kremlin chief added.
Cover photo: DMITRY LOVETSKY / POOL / AFP