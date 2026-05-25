Iran official pushes back at US claims of supreme leader's injuries from strikes

Tehran, Iran - An Iranian health ministry official said Monday the injuries suffered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes in late February were only "superficial", offering a rare account of the day he was wounded.

An Iranian official claims Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei only suffered "superficial" injuries in the US-Israeli strike that killed his father. © - / AFP

The 56-year-old has not appeared publicly since he was named as Iran's supreme leader on March 8, issuing only written statements, fuelling speculation about his health.

In March, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Mojtaba was "believed to be alive, wounded and disfigured".

Mojtaba succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 that triggered retaliatory Iranian attacks across the region.

On Monday, health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour described the day Mojtaba was wounded and his arrival at a hospital, which he did not identify.

He said Mojtaba arrived at the hospital around 1:00 PM Tehran time on February 28 and "entered the operating room along with several other wounded individuals."

"Apart from superficial injuries to the face, head, and legs, which caused neither amputation nor any particular medical problem, nothing major had happened," Kermanpour told ILNA news agency.

"From my perspective as a physician, these were not considered serious injuries and required no special procedures apart from one or two stitches."

He added that Mojtaba, who was fasting until nightfall during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, "refused to break his fast and kept fasting until iftar, which itself showed his good health."