Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's "grave" injuries revealed

Washington DC - Iran 's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was seriously wounded in the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, but is mentally sharp, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

A new report says Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was "gravely wounded" in the US-Israeli strike that killed his father. © - / AFP

Citing several Iranian officials, which it did not name, the Times said Mojtaba Khamenei had "at least for now" delegated decision-making to generals in the Revolutionary Guards ideological army.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since succeeding his father and only issued written statements, creating speculation over his condition and if he is still alive.

Although Mojtaba Khamenei was "gravely wounded [in the February 28 airstrike], he is mentally sharp and engaged," said the NYT.

"One leg was operated on three times, and he is awaiting a prosthetic. He had surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak," it cited the officials as saying, adding that "eventually, he will need plastic surgery."

Access for security reasons is extremely limited to Khamenei, who remains in hiding, with only handwritten messages passed on, it said.

Guards commanders do not visit him, but President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is also a heart surgeon, has been involved in his care, it said.