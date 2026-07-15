Iran vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US ends its attacks

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday the Hormuz strait would remain closed until the US ends its "acts of aggression," warning that other regional oil export routes could also become targets.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps clerics prepare for the funeral of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed by US strikes on the first day of the war. © AFP/Atta Kenare

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) said they carried out a series of attacks on US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait following the Trump administration's strikes on Iranian territory.

"The enemy should know that now that its maritime raiders have blocked the Indian Ocean route for oil and gas exports to the world… it should also expect the closure of other oil and gas export routes," the statement said.

They did not elaborate on which routes could be affected, but clarified that "oil and gas exports from the region will either be available for everyone or for no one."

Fighting between the US, Israel, and Iran, triggered by Trump's war of aggression against Tehran, has periodically severed energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil and gas.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said: "The retaliatory operations of the fighters will continue, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States ends its acts of aggression."

US officials have rejected Iranian assertions that Tehran can control navigation and insisted international shipping routes remain open, despite ongoing threats of attacks against commercial vessels.

During a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Trump threatened to bomb bridges and power plants if Tehran doesn't reach a deal within a week. Such an act would likely constitute a war crime.

"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges," Trump said.