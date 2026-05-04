Iran warns it will attack US forces in Hormuz after Trump announces escort plan

Tehran, Iran - Iran warned on Monday that it would consider any American attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the Mideast ceasefire, as President Donald Trump said the US would begin escorting ships through the blocked waterway.

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews on May 3, 2026. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Negotiations between the two countries have been deadlocked since a ceasefire came into effect on April 8, and Iran's stranglehold on the strategic strait following US-Israeli attacks on Tehran has been a main point of contention.

Trump said Sunday the new maritime operation, which he dubbed "Project Freedom," was a "humanitarian" gesture for crews aboard the many ships swept up in the blockade and which may be running low on food and other crucial supplies.

"We will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation," Trump said in a Truth Social post, noting operations would begin on Monday.

In response, the head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission said: "Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire."

By blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has choked off major flows of oil, gas, and fertilizer to the world economy, while the US has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump in his post said he was "fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all."

He made no direct mention of what Tehran described as a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war."

US Central Command said it would use guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members in the Hormuz effort.

As of April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine.