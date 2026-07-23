Iranian missiles intercepted above Jordan and Kuwait as war escalates

Amman, Jordan - The Jordanian and Kuwaiti militaries reported intercepting fresh salvos of Iranian missiles and drones on Thursday. Iran 's army and Revolutionary Guards said they were targeting US assets.

Iran launches a missile from an undisclosed location towards an unknown US target in the Gulf. © AFP/Sepah News/–

Jordan's army said it had shot down three Iranian missiles on Thursday morning, while a fourth fell in an uninhabited area. It also shot down six drones the night before.

The army said the "operations resulted in no human casualties or material damage."

Kuwait's military said overnight it was also intercepting "hostile drone threats," but did not specify their intended targets.

Iranian state media reported US strikes in the cities of Ramshir and Ahvaz, and Bushehr province authorities also reported an attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said they'd carried out retaliatory attacks in Kuwait on the Ali Al Salem base, Camp Udairi, and a telecommunications tower, while the army said it targeted Camp Doha, Ali Al Salem, and Camp Arifjan.

The Guards also said on Thursday they had destroyed several American military assets in Jordan, including a radar for the US THAAD missile defense system, a Patriot system, a C-RAM radar, and a helicopter hangar, according to a statement aired by state TV.

It could not, however, be independently confirmed whether the targets were actually hit.

For their part, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had completed another round of strikes on the 12th consecutive night of the renewed war with Iran.