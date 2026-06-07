Iranian World Cup team slams US visa issues as they arrive in Mexico

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's World Cup squad landed in Mexico on Sunday under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row, after the US – in open military conflict with Tehran – refused to issue visas for some team support staff.

Iran's players disembark on arrival at the Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup. © GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei complained on arrival at Tijuana airport that "we should have been here last week because a 12-hour time difference needs two weeks of adjusting."

He added: "Usually in these tournaments, before technical matters, ethical and human considerations must be respected – which I think for us it was not the case."

The dispute erupted just days before Thursday's kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

After departing from their training camp in Turkey a day earlier, the Iran team landed around 5 AM (1200 GMT) Sunday in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, AFP journalists there witnessed.

The squad and their coaching staff left their plane amid tight security, which included a contingent of Mexican national guard troops. Just a handful of fans waving Iranian flags were present at the airport to welcome them from a distance.

The Iranian team will be based in Tijuana throughout the tournament, despite playing their entire group stage in the US – two games in Los Angeles and another in Seattle as they tackle New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G on June 15, 21, and 26.