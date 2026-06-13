Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei gets burial date

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported Saturday.

An image provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him during a religious gathering in Tehran on February 19, 2026, on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. © HANDOUT / KHAMENEI.IR / AFP

The burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, was initially scheduled for March but was postponed due to the war.

Now, the burial will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, the report said.

July 4, the start date of the national funeral, will coincide with the US' Independence Day, as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, succeeded him as supreme leader in early March, the third since the establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979.

Mojtaba Khamenei, wounded in the strikes that killed his father and numerous other officials, has not appeared in public since his appointment and communicates only through statements attributed to him.