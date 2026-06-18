Iran's supreme leader says he has "different view" of approved US deal

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that he had approved a deal with the US to end the Middle East war despite having a "different view", without elaborating.

Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said he had a "different view" on the newly signed deal with the US. © - / AFP

"In principle, I had a different view (about the memorandum of understanding), but I issued my permission due to the commitment that the honourable (Iranian) president, as the chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, gave me on behalf of himself and other members to protect the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front," Khamenei said in message read on state television

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he took office in March following the killing of his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 that sparked the regional war.

The message was his first reaction to the Iran-US deal to end the conflict that was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Khamenei said Trump had "used all kinds of levers" to secure the deal "out of desperation".

In his message, Khamenei noted that he received assurances from Pezeshkian about the deal and that it would not be accepted "if the American side wants to make excessive demands".