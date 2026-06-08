Israel launches renewed attacks on Iran despite Trump's call for restraint

Tehran, Iran - Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, seriously testing a fragile truce and threatening hopes for a deal to end the Middle East war .

A demonstrator waves a large Iranian flag in Tehran on June 7, 2026. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

The new attacks, including a strike on an Iranian petrochemical complex, came hours after President Donald Trump called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's missiles.

AFP journalists in Jerusalem heard a series of explosions as they took shelter and the Israeli army said it worked to intercept a new wave of Iranian missiles.

The retaliation followed Israel saying it fired on western and central Iran, after Tehran's assault on Sunday of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties.

Israel's military and Iranian local media said Monday that Israel struck a petrochemical company in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

Trump had sought to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israel accused Tehran of making a "grave mistake."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios journalist Barak Ravid in a phone interview, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump reportedly said.

In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump said: "What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough, get back to the table and make a deal."

Ravid later posted that a US official said Trump spoke with Netanyahu, although the White House and Trump have yet to comment.