Israeli forces push further into Lebanon as delegations meet in Washington

Beirut, Lebanon - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday his country's forces had pushed deeper into Lebanon, even as military delegations from both countries held security talks in Washington.

People look at the damage at the site of an Israeli strike in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on May 28, 2026. © KAWNAT HAJU / AFP

Israel kept up its heavy bombardment of south Lebanon, with President Joseph Aoun emphasizing in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "the need to exert all efforts to reach a ceasefire."

A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah officially took effect on April 17, but has never been observed, with Iran insisting that Lebanon be included in any agreement with the US to end the wider war launched by the US and Israel in February.

Both Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of violating the April ceasefire.

Netanyahu announced Friday that Israeli forces had advanced beyond a river that runs around 20 miles north of the Lebanon-Israel frontier.

"Our forces have crossed the Litani, they have moved up to the commanding terrain," he said in a video released by his office, adding Israel was "hitting Hezbollah head on."

Israel and Lebanon began direct talks in April, with a fourth round expected next week in Washington following Friday's meeting at the Pentagon, running parallel to efforts by the US to strike a deal with Iran to end the regional war and blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's second-in-command, called the discussions "productive" in a post on X and said the military talks would inform the State Department-led diplomatic process.