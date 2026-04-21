Military veterans arrested for occupying Capitol building in opposition to Iran war
Washington DC - Dozens of US military veterans were arrested while occupying the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill and demanding the Trump administration end the war on Iran.
Capitol Police arrested the protesters, who had gathered in the rotunda holding red tulips and signs reading "End the War on Iran" and "We Can't Afford Another War." Many had donned t-shirts with the message "Veterans Against Fascism."
The action was organized by a coalition of groups, including About Face, Veterans For Peace, Common Defense, the Center on Conscience and War, the Fayetteville Resistance Coalition, Military Families Speak Out, and 50501 Veterans.
Video shared by Reuters showed officers handcuffing the demonstrators and leading them out of the building.
Among those arrested was the Center on Conscience and War's executive director and Iraq war veteran Mike Prysner.
"The war I was sent to senselessly claimed the lives of thousands of Americans and a million Iraqis. Like the other veterans here with me today, I have spent the last two decades wishing I could turn back the hands of time and refuse to go," Prysner said in a statement before his arrest.
"Service members have that chance right now. Conscientious Objection is your legal right, and we have professional counselors who will fight to ensure you are approved and kept from deployment," he continued.
"I am getting arrested to raise awareness about that option, because now is the time."
"The most important historical moment of our lifetime"
Participants in Monday's demonstration urged active military members to consider conscientious objection.
Tyler Romero, a Center on Conscience and War client, said, "As a veteran and CO applicant, I have decided to get arrested today because as someone who was a participant in a war machine that is responsible for untold suffering around the world, it is my duty to help put an end to it."
"My advice to troops still serving is this: This is the most important historical moment of our lifetime, and what you choose to do matters."
The Center on Conscience and War is asking all military members opposed to the Iran war to call its hotline (877) NO-2-WARS for free, professional counseling.
Trump continues to demand Iran give up its uranium enrichment capabilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
A second round of peace talks is scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, this week. Iran has accused the US of jeopardizing the negotiations with threats and violations of a temporary ceasefire that began on April 8 and is set to expire on Wednesday.
Trump once again made genocidal threats against Iran over the weekend, saying "the whole country is going to get blown up" if a deal is not reached soon.
Cover photo: LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP