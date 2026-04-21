Military veterans arrested for occupying Capitol building in opposition to Iran war

Washington DC - Dozens of US military veterans were arrested while occupying the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill and demanding the Trump administration end the war on Iran .

Veterans, military family members, and supporters occupy the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill calling on the Trump administration to end the war on Iran on April 20, 2026. © LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Capitol Police arrested the protesters, who had gathered in the rotunda holding red tulips and signs reading "End the War on Iran" and "We Can't Afford Another War." Many had donned t-shirts with the message "Veterans Against Fascism."

The action was organized by a coalition of groups, including About Face, Veterans For Peace, Common Defense, the Center on Conscience and War, the Fayetteville Resistance Coalition, Military Families Speak Out, and 50501 Veterans.

Video shared by Reuters showed officers handcuffing the demonstrators and leading them out of the building.

Among those arrested was the Center on Conscience and War's executive director and Iraq war veteran Mike Prysner.

"The war I was sent to senselessly claimed the lives of thousands of Americans and a million Iraqis. Like the other veterans here with me today, I have spent the last two decades wishing I could turn back the hands of time and refuse to go," Prysner said in a statement before his arrest.

"Service members have that chance right now. Conscientious Objection is your legal right, and we have professional counselors who will fight to ensure you are approved and kept from deployment," he continued.

"I am getting arrested to raise awareness about that option, because now is the time."