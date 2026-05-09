Seafarers trapped in Hormuz blockade left traumatized amid Iran war

Iran - Isolated and traumatized by drones and missiles, seafarers in the Gulf face grave mental suffering after more than two months stuck on board in the Middle East war , maritime charities warn.

Vessels are pictured in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, on May 4, 2026. © Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

From captains to cooks, engineers and other officers, the workers who keep global freight flowing have found themselves not just stranded but in some cases right in the firing line of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

"We hear stories of how frightened they are. It's pretty scary," said Gavin Lim, head of the Crisis Response Network for the Sailors' Society, a UK-based seafarers' charity, who spoke with one crew whose vessel was hit. "They thought: 'We were going to die.'"

Trade vessels have been struck by projectiles and fired on by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in dozens of incidents, according to the British maritime security monitor UKMTO.

At least 11 seafarers have been killed, according to the International Maritime Organization.

"They see drones flying, they see missiles flying, and then we see instances where the ships get hit," said Lim. "You can imagine that anxiety and fear building up. 'Are we just bait? Are we going to be a victim so that someone can make a point?'"

The Seafarers' Charity cites hypervigilance, burnout, fatigue, loneliness, depression, and anxiety as some of the mental strains facing the 20,000 seafarers stranded by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since February 28.

At least two commercial vessels have been seized by Iranian forces under their blockade of the vital trade route. A video showed masked guards with guns boarding a ship.

"We heard that one of the seafarers, an officer, suffered a panic attack while the vessel was being boarded," said John Canias, maritime operations coordinator for the International Transport Workers' Federation.

"Fortunately, the news is they have been taken care of... they have been allowed to speak to their family through the internet."