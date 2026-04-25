Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner headed to Pakistan on Saturday for fresh round of Iran peace talks

Washington DC - US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will head to Pakistan on Saturday for a new round of talks with Iran on ending the war, the White House said.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (R) and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) look on as US Vice President JD Vance speaks at a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. © JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / AFP

"I can confirm Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Friday.

"The Iranians reached out, as the president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation," she said.

"We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal."

The talks would come more than two weeks after Vice President JD Vance held the first round of talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan.

Vance was ready earlier this week to fly back out, but put his trip on hold after Iran did not confirm participation.

Leavitt said that Vance remained ready to fly to Pakistan but will not for now.

"Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary," she said.

Witkoff, a Trump business associate turned globe-trotting negotiator, and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, had been negotiating with Iran just before Israel and the US launched attacks on February 28, leading Tehran to accuse them of deceit.

During the first round of talks in Pakistan, Vance said that Iran refused US demands on constraints on its contested nuclear program.