Strait of Hormuz maritime traffic is flowing despite Iran's closure announcement

Iran - Maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday continued to flow at a faster pace than before the agreement between Iran and the US on talks to end the Middle East war, according to tracking firms, despite Tehran's announcement of a renewed closure.

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. © AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP

As of 1100 GMT on Monday, the Kpler maritime tracking platform had already recorded 15 transits by commodity ships.

This was comparable to Thursday and Saturday, when traffic approached 30 transits per day.

At least five other ships, whose transit had not yet been confirmed by Kpler, also appeared to have passed through the strait, according to AIS signals published on the MarineTraffic platform.

The Strait of Hormuz reopened last week after Iran and the US reached an agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

But Tehran announced on Saturday that it had closed the strategic waterway again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Since then, Tehran and Washington have agreed on mechanisms to end the fighting in Lebanon and secure the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil normally passes.

Both agreed to establish a line of communication "to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," according to Qatari and Pakistani mediators.