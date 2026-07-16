Trump says Iran freed detained US citizen, says America "appreciates this gesture of Goodwill"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that arch-foe Iran has freed an American citizen detained since December 2024 and allowed her to leave the country.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that arch-foe Iran has freed an American citizen detained since December 2024 and allowed her to leave the country. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

He added that "the United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!"

Trump – who in recent days has ordered a resumption of strikes against Iran and reimposed a naval blockade of its ports – did not name the woman or describe why she had been held, other than to say she had been "wrongfully detained."

But a lawyer responded to Trump's post late Wednesday to say the released woman was his client.

"I am beyond excited to report that my client Dena Karari, a US-Iranian citizen, who has been trapped in Iran on bogus charges of collaboration with a hostile state and espionage, is now safely out of Iran and on her way back to the United States," attorney Jared Genser said in a statement.

He said what drew Tehran authorities to Karari was her operation of the non-profit Children of Mehr Foundation, which helped impoverished children in Iran through private donations.

"While subject to a coercive exit ban, she was interrogated dozens of times by Iran's notorious Ministry of Intelligence and Security and although never physically detained, she suffered enormous physical and psychological hardship," Genser said.

He also called on Iran to release all remaining "wrongly imprisoned Americans and those subjected to coercive exit bans and all Iranian political prisoners."

Iran is holding several Western nationals and is accused of using them as bargaining chips in negotiations between governments.