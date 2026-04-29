US forces catch and release ship suspected of heading to Iran port

Washington DC - US Marines on Tuesday boarded a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea that was suspected of trying to violate the American blockade of Iranian ports , the US military said.

On Tuesday, US Marines captured and released a ship in the Arabian Sea suspected of trying to violate the blockade of Iranian ports. © "AFP PHOTO / US NAVY / US CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS

The M/V Blue Star III was released by US forces "after conducting a search and confirming the ship's voyage would not include an Iranian port call," Central Command, which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

"American forces continue to operate and enforce the blockade across the Middle East. So far, 39 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance," the military command added.

The post included a video clip showing a helicopter hovering over the vessel as Marines roped down onto shipping containers stacked on its deck.

Tehran's forces effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway – a key route for oil and gas shipments – after the start of the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran on February 28.

The US announced its blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks in Pakistan failed to achieve a breakthrough and started enforcing it on April 13.