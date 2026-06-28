US hits "multiple targets" in Hormuz due to "continued Iranian aggression"

Washington DC - The US military said it carried out new strikes Saturday on multiple targets in Iran , in response to a fresh attack on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

This aerial photograph shows boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. © AFP

"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping," US Central Command said.

It added that Iran had earlier Saturday attacked a Panama-flagged oil tanker, the Kiku, carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil.

The command later posted on X a grainy, 35-second video, recorded from midair, showing explosions in various landscapes.

"US Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku," the text of the post said.

The US military said the latest response targeted "surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities."