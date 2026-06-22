US-Iran peace talks laid "very good foundation for a successful final deal," says Vance

Burgenstock, Switzerland - Vice President JD Vance said Monday that a first round of US- Iran talks in Switzerland had laid a good foundation for reaching a final deal on ending the Middle East war.

Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media after the US and Iran held high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict at the Lake Lucerne Summit, near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on Monday. © NATHAN HOWARD / POOL / AFP

"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance told reporters at the Burgenstock resort in central Switzerland, following negotiations that started on Sunday and went on into the night.

"The final deal is the house. We set the foundation; we haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people," he continued.

"It's important for all of us to appreciate how much was done, but honestly, there is still a lot to do as we continue to make progress on the nuclear talks, on the economic talks, as we continue to demine the straits and ensure that that flow of traffic continues to pick back up... A lot of progress but still some work to do – and we're very committed to doing exactly that."

He insisted that the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway "is open," with "millions and millions of barrels of crude and natural gas flowing through... that weren't flowing before."